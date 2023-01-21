India To Ask UNESCO For World Heritage Site Tag For Assam's Charaideo Maidam

Charaideo Maidam was a burial ground of the Ahom monarch

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said the centre will send a proposal to UNESCO for nominating Charaideo Maidam of the Ahom Kingdom as a World Heritage Site.

Mr Sarma told reporters that out of 52 tentative sites across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Assam's Charaideo Maidam.

Mr Sarma said they wrote to PM Modi on January 16 regarding the matter.

He said the Assam government has submitted the World Heritage Nomination Dossier of the cultural heritage site of Moidams, or the mound burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Charaideo to the Archaeological Survey of India, for onward submission to UNESCO for evaluation this year.

Charaideo Maidam was a burial ground of the Ahom monarch and is a sacred place for the Ahom community. Charaideo Maidam, about 28 km from Sivasagar city, is also famously known as the "Pyramids of Assam".

The Ahom community has been asking the government and UNESCO to nominate the place as a World Heritage Site.

Charaideo is said to have served as the capital of the Ahom kingdom. There are some 31 maidams belonging to kings and some 160 of queens.