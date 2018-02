India on Wednesday successfully test-fired nuclear-capable medium range surface to surface missile Prithvi-II off the Odisha coast, defence sources said.The missile was successfully flight tested from the launch complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur on sea at about 8.30 p.m, said the sources.Sources said all the radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry stations along the Odisha coast have monitored all the trajectory parameters of the vehicle. Prithvi-II, which has a strike range of 350 km, is capable of carrying 500-1,000 kg of warheads and is thrusted by liquid propulsion twin engines.