India Successfully Launches 2 Indigenous 'Pralay' Missiles In Succession

Pralay is an indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile featuring a state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.
New Delhi:

India successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday.

Pralay is an indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile featuring a state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

It is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The flight test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory, meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors," the defence ministry said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

