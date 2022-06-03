'Vote Bank Politics In International Relations': India Slams US Report

Reacting sharply to the US report on attacks on minorities in India, the government today slammed what it called "ill-informed comments" by senior US officials and alleged "vote bank politics" in international relations. The government also said the assessment was based on "motivated inputs and biased views".

"We have noted the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom, and ill-informed comments by senior US officials. It is unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practised in international relations. We would urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided," said foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights. In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence," the official asserted.

The US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom alleges that in India, attacks on minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, continued throughout the year.

The report, released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, talks about the status and violations of religious freedom across the world.

The India section of the report avoids giving any opinion on the status of religious minorities, but documents what appeared in the media and the Indian government reports. It also liberally quotes the allegations of various non-profit organisations, and minority institutions on attacks on them, but it is mostly silent on the results of the investigations by officials and the response of the government.

"Attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout the year. These included incidents of 'cow vigilantism' against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade in beef," said the India section of the report.

India has often said no foreign government has the right to comment on the state of constitutionally protected rights in the country.