'India Shining At Night': Power Minister On Electricity For All

India is shining bright after sunset as night time lights, or NLT, has increased by 43 per cent, according to data by the Indian Space Research Organisation, which analysed luminosity across the country at night.

"India is shining indeed as most of villages are illuminated. Data shows an increase of 43 per cent, which means more places are connected with electricity compared to 2012," Power Minister RK Singh told NDTV.

Mr Singh said power supply to villages has increased by almost 50 per cent. "Some backward areas are getting four times more electricity than what they were getting," he said, adding Bihar is getting four times more electricity than what it got 10 years ago.

Cities are getting 60 per cent more electricity compared to 10 years ago, the Union Minister said.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had given a timeline of 1,000 days to ensure electricity reaches all villages. We ensured that this happened days before the deadline," Mr Singh said.

He said data shows villages are getting 12-22 hours of electricity on an average and cities around the clock.

"For us, the priority is border areas. And I thank all our workers and engineers who ensured that electricity supply reaches far flung areas too," 'he added.

The minister said India is at par with developed countries on production and distribution of electricity. "We have surpassed our supplies and due to this we are now are exporting electricity to Nepal and Bangladesh," Mr Singh said, adding in Europe prices are being hiked everyday but in India prices are stable.

"This is an indicator of economic development," he said.

The Power Ministry has connected the grid system of the entire country. "1.73 lakh grid lines have been connected. It was a huge task. PM Modi needs to be congratulated as he ensured we got all support," Mr Singh said.