India-Seychelles Joint Military Exercise Lamitiye Concludes At Seychelles

Exercise with Seychelles is crucial in terms of security challenges faced by both Nations.

The 9th edition of India - Seychelles Joint Training Exercise LAMITIYE-2022, which commenced on March 22 at Seychelles Defence Academy, Seychelles culminated on Thursday with a 48 hours validation exercise.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the ten-day long exercise focused on enhancing interoperability for developing the capability to undertake joint operations in a semi- urban environment apart from providing a platform for professional and cultural learning which in-turn broadened their cooperation aiming towards co-existence in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The themes chosen for the Joint Training Exercise were both relevant and contemporary for the planning and execution of operations based on scenarios in a Semi-Urban environment.

As per the statement, the exercise strengthened mutual confidence, inter-operability and enabled sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces.

Exercise LAMITIYE with Seychelles is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both the Nations in the backdrop of current global situation and growing security concerns in the Indian Ocean Region, it added.

The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between the Indian Army and Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) and will further manifest in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations.

