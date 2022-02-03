Indian Diplomat To Skip Beijing Winter Olympics In Row Over Galwan Soldier

An Indian diplomat in Beijing has refused to attend the opening and closing ceremony of Winter Olympics in Beijing as a fresh controversy broke over the Galwan clash. China has chosen one of its soldiers who took part in the Galwan Valley clash to be its torch bearer. India said it was regrettable that China has "chosen to politicise" the games.

"We have seen the reports on this issue," the foreign ministry said today.

"It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics. I wish to inform that our Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or the closing ceremony of the Beijing '22 Winter Olympics," the ministry added.