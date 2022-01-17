"India Has Given World A Bouquet Of Hope": Top PM Quotes At Davos

India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country. India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope

In this bouquet, we Indians have an unwavering trust in our democracy, we have the technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of Indians

Today, India is the 3rd largest pharma producer in the world. In the COVID times, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines and vaccines to many countries

Today India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)