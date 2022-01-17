"India Has Given World A Bouquet Of Hope": Top PM Quotes At Davos

Here are the top quotes from the PM's speech:
India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country. India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope
In this bouquet, we Indians have an unwavering trust in our democracy, we have the technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of Indians
Today, India is the 3rd largest pharma producer in the world. In the COVID times, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines and vaccines to many countries
Today India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)
This is the best time to invest in India. The entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners