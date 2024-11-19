All About India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train, Set To For Trial Run Soon

Representational Image

Indian Railways is set to test the nation's first hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. The trial run is expected to begin next year. The project aims to strengthen India's commitment to eco-friendly transportation and zero-carbon emissions.



What makes the hydrogen train unique?



The hydrogen-powered train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory in Tamil Nadu, will operate using advanced fuel cells. These cells generate electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen, with water vapour as the sole emission. The train will be capable of reaching speeds of 140 km/h. This technology aligns with the railway network's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, offering an alternative to traditional diesel-powered trains.



When and where will the trial run take place?



The initial trial is likely to begin in January 2025 and will cover the 90-kilometre stretch of Jind and Sonipat in Haryana.



What is the cost of the project?



The investment in hydrogen train technology is significant. Each train is estimated to cost Rs 80 crore, with an additional Rs 70 crore required for ground infrastructure along various routes. These include heritage and hilly regions, further improving the scope of eco-friendly travel in India.



Apart from this, Indian Railways is also venturing into hydrogen-based maintenance vehicles. Five hydrogen fuel cell-based tower cars are being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore per unit.



Additionally, a pilot project retrofitting a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rake with hydrogen fuel cells is underway. This project, costing Rs 111.83 crore, is also slated for the Jind-Sonipat route.



What about safety measures?



To prioritise safety and efficiency, Indian Railways has enlisted Germany's TUV-SUD to conduct a third-party safety assessment. This collaboration will position India alongside global leaders like Germany, France, Sweden and China, which have already adopted hydrogen-powered train technology.



What are the benefits of hydrogen trains?



Though the initial running costs of hydrogen trains are higher than those of diesel-powered ones, these costs are expected to decrease as production scales up. Hydrogen-powered trains offer several benefits, such as zero carbon emissions, reduction in air pollution and advancement of green transportation technologies.



What's next for Indian Railways?



If the trials prove successful, Indian Railways plans to extend this technology across more routes by 2025. This development is a significant step toward transforming India's transportation system into a cleaner, greener network.