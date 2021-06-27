India Sees 50,040 New Coronavirus Cases, 2.7% Higher Than Yesterday

Covid Vaccination: Only 5.6 per cent of the adult population of 95 crore has received two doses.

India witnessed a marginal increase in new coronavirus cases as it added 50,040 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,258. The country's overall caseload now stands at 3.02 crore, while total fatalities are at 3.95 lakh, according to the health ministry.

Kerala contributed 12,118 cases to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by Maharashtra (9,812 cases) and Tamil Nadu (5,415 cases).

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. For the 20th straight day it is below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.82 per cent.

Active cases have decreased by 9,162 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 5.86 lakh. Recoveries have been outnumbering the daily new cases for the 45th consecutive day now.

About 32.17 crore people have been administered vaccines so far under the nationwide vaccination drive launched in January.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction at the rate of vaccination in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, his office said on Saturday after a review meeting. During the meeting, PM called for the outreach to be widened with the help of NGOs, his office said.

New variants are a concern in India, where about 5.6 per cent of the adult population of 95 crore has received two doses.

The government is aiming to vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of the year.

"Total population - above 18 years of age - is approximately 93-94 crore. Administering two doses to these beneficiaries would require an estimated 186 to 188 crore vaccine doses. Out of this requirement, 51.6 crore doses will be made available for administration by July 31, leaving a requirement of approximately 135 crore vaccine doses for complete vaccination to the eligible population," the Centre said in an affidavit filed by Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry.

The 375-page affidavit - filed in response to the Supreme Court's pointed questions on its vaccine policy - also presented a roadmap on how it plans to procure the remaining 135 crore doses.

"Sputnik V vaccine, developed by M/s Gamaleya Institute, Russia has received Emergency Use Authorization by the DCGI in April 2021 and is now being administered in India," it said.

In addition, vaccines from domestic pharmaceutical companies Biological E and Zydus Cadila are in the late stages of clinical trials and subject to regulatory approvals, it said. Zydus Cadila is working on a vaccine for 12-18 years of age and a vaccine for the age group will be available soon, the government said.