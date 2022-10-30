India Reports 1,604 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,04,933. (File)

With 1,604 more people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 4,46,52,266 while that of active cases has declined to 18,317, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death count due to the disease has climbed to 5,29,016 with eight fatalities being recorded, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed. Among the five new deaths, two each were recorded in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and one in Mizoram.

A decrease of 485 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,04,933.

According to the ministry, 219.63 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)