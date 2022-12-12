India Records 159 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

Covid update: Active cases declined marginally to 3,906. (File)

India saw a single-day rise of 159 coronavirus infections, while the active case count declined marginally to 3,906, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,74,981), while the death count was 5,30,658 with no fresh fatalities being reported, the data updatedat 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of seven cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours and they now stand at 3,906.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,40,417, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 219.97 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

