India Records 15,940 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours: Centre

196.94 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. (Representational)

India's tally of Covid infections rose by 15,940 in a day to reach 4,33,78,234 while the active caseload increased to 91,779, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death count climbed to 5,24,974 with 20 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases rose by 3,495 in a day and now comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.30 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,61,481, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 196.94 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, and 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, surpassing the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

Of the 20 more fatalities reported, 11 are from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, two from West Bengal and one each from Bihar, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

A total of 5,24,974 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,896 from Maharashtra, 69,935 from Kerala, and 40,114 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,243 from Delhi, 23,532 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,214 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)