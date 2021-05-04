India Receives Second Shipment Of Covid Aid From Ireland

Ministry of External Affairs said it is grateful to Ireland, a European Union member, for the support.

A shipment carrying two oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators and other medical equipment arrived in Delhi on Tuesday from Ireland to provide support India's fight against the second COVID-19 surge.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, it is the second shipment of medical aid from Ireland. The ministry said it is grateful to Ireland, a European Union member, for the support which will help add to India's oxygen capacities.

"Further strengthening our cooperation. 2nd shipment from Ireland carrying 2 oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators and other medical equipment arrives. Deeply grateful to our EU partner for the support which will help add to our oxygen capacities," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

A few days back, the first shipment from Ireland containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrived in Delhi.

Reeling under the impact of the deadly COVID-19 wave, India reported 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges, and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry's data on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,02,82,833.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients.

Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.

The member states of the European Union are delivering medical aid following India's request for support.

The aid is being provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission.

Several countries like Romania, Italy, Germany, France and Belgium have already sent in the supplies.