India Preps For Record Summer Power Demand, Plants To Run At Full Capacity

India's peak power demand touched 256 gigawatt on April 25 and increased to 265 on May 20. It is projected to rise to 271 in June and 283 in July as the summer intensifies, the Power Ministry told the standing committee on energy. Additional Secretary Piyush Singh outlined a series of measures to avoid power cuts or shortages during peak summer months.

Sources said the government has decided that all thermal power plants will remain operational during the season, which means no maintenance shutdowns will be allowed. Officials said this is to ensure uninterrupted supply as demand surges.

Officials said this will boost supply by 15,000 megawatt to manage the expected spike in demand.

Separately, the government has confirmed coal supply - needed to run power plants - remains comfortable, though there are only 18 days of reserve currently available against the usual benchmark of about 30 days.

On gas supplies, officials acknowledged concerns from tensions rising from the US' war on Iran and Tehran's subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a global energy chokepoint that supplies a significant amount of the world's supply.

This has seriously impacted movement and pricing, with alternative shipments - from Nigeria - being arranged.

The government is also planning strategic use of renewable energy resources.

Hydropower generation will be conserved during daytime hours while higher solar generation during the day, and expected improvement in wind generation from June onwards, are expected to ease pressure on the grid.

Sources said Uttar Pradesh has sought additional load-sharing support and has been assured assistance.

The Power Ministry has maintained that the country is fully prepared to meet the expected record demand.