'Wake Up, Smell The Coffee': Congress's Chidambaram To Modi Government On Economy

Congress MP P Chidambaram asked for cut in tax on petrol and diesel as one key step.

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram today said the BJP government cannot just blame "external factors" for price rise, and that India's growth forecast "will be slashed further" if no steps are taken. "The only one who seems to be happy about the economy is the government. I call it whistling in the dark." he jibed, in an interview with NDTV.

"The government says, 'I can't do anything; it's due to external factors'. But then why are you in government?" he said, citing taxes on petroleum products as an example. "The government needs to cut the greedy cess on petrol and diesel," argued the Rajya Sabha member.

"There is no point comparing with other countries," he said, adding that the government has to "make an effort" to attract investment.

"We are increasingly dependent on imports... I don't see the government doing anything to control that," he said,

On growth rate, he cited a recent World Bank assessment that India's economic will slow down over the next two years.

The World Bank yesterday projected growth at 6.5 per cent for 2022-23, a drop of one percentage point from its June 2022 projections, citing deteriorating international environment.

In its latest South Asia Economic Focus report ahead of an annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the latter noted that India is recovering stronger than the rest of the world from setbacks such as the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Indian economy grew by 8.7 per cent in the previous year.

But Mr Chidambaram said, "Even 6.5% is optimistic."

He said the free ration scheme is "a moral obligation — not a freebie — as long as there are a large number of poor people, and there is malnourishment".

"We are getting poorer and weaker," he said, "One third of our children are stunted. You have to provide food until they have the income to buy food."

But, to control inflation, he said, "First, we must be awake; the government is sleeping. It needs to wake up, open its eyes and smell the coffee. The growth will slow down quarter to quarter."