India Pledges Additional $100 Million To Support UN Sustainable Development Projects

India has pledged an additional $100 million towards the UN partnership fund, significantly scaling up it's support to the sustainable development projects across the developing world.The India-UN Development Partnership Fund was set up earlier this year between India and the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).Mr. Anjani Kumar, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, announced the multi-year contribution at the 2017 UN Pledging Conference for Development Activities on Monday. This contribution would be in addition to $10.582 million India is contributing to various other UN programmes, Mr. Kumar said."I am happy to announce that India has now decided to significantly scale up the contribution to the fund through a multiyear contribution of $100 million," he said on behalf of the country."India believes that the UN should have the necessary resources to finance its activities, in an appropriate and balanced manner," Mr. Kumar added.The first project from the fund is being executed in partnership with seven Pacific Island countries. The fund has since then identified 15 more projects, he noted.Of the $5 million India contributed to the fund this year, $2 million would be utilised for reconstruction in Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda, the Caribbean nations that took a big hit from hurricanes, he said.Among major contributions include the United Nations Development Programme ($4.5 million), World Food Programme ($1.92 million Biennium 2017-18), United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Near East ($1.25 million), UN Women ($1 million), United Nations Children's Fund ($862,000), United Nations Population Fund ($500,000), United Nations Commission on Human Settlements Programme ($ 150,000), United Nations Environment Programme ($ 100,000), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime ($100,000) and Voluntary Fund for Technical Co-operation ($200,000).A total of $398.98 million was pledged by about 20 countries during Monday's conference session.