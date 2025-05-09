With Op Sindoor, India Struck With Precision, Gained Global Backing: Government

After the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 dead, India launched a calibrated and targeted operation against terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and into Pakistani territory. Dubbed Operation Sindoor, the mission aimed to send a clear deterrent message that terrorism will not be tolerated. The operation focused solely on identified terror camps, and deliberately excluded Pakistani military installations.

India's response drew widespread international support, government sources have said.

"India's actions in Operation SINDOOR were not about revenge. They were about defence, about keeping its people safe. The country acted with restraint, but also with resolve. Most of the world sees this. Global leaders know that India did not strike first. It responded to terror. And it did so in a way that avoided wider conflict," a government source said.

Launched on the night of May 7, Operation Sindoor involved coordinated missile strikes on nine sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and parts of mainland Pakistan. These locations were verified as hosting training and logistics bases of groups long identified by India as perpetrators of cross-border terrorism, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In retaliation, Pakistan initiated a series of drone and missile attacks aimed at Indian military installations in at least 15 northern and western cities between May 7 and 8. These were intercepted by India's multi-layered air defence systems.

Global Backing for India

According to government sources, the United Kingdom was among the first to express unequivocal solidarity. Foreign Minister David Lammy stated that India had every reason to be outraged by the Pahalgam killings. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak echoed this sentiment, stating that "no democratic state should tolerate cross-border terrorism."

Russia, while calling for restraint on both sides, condemned terrorism in all forms and expressed concern about further military escalation. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged both India and Pakistan to avoid civilian casualties and engage through diplomatic channels.

"In the end, Operation SINDOOR sends a strong message: India will not stay silent in the face of terrorism. It will act when needed, but always with care. The world's support shows that responsible nations understand and respect India's right to self-defence. Peace remains the goal but peace cannot exist without security," the government source said.

Israel also aligned firmly with India. Its ambassador to New Delhi stated that "terrorists have no sanctuary" and stressed Israel's support for India's right to self-defence under international law. The European Union and all 27 member states issued a joint declaration backing India's position, while France, the Netherlands, and Japan issued separate but aligned statements.

The United States, after initial caution, expressed solidarity with India. According to government sources, President Donald Trump described the attack in Pahalgam as "abhorrent" and supported India's right to respond to acts of terror. He also advised both sides to pursue de-escalation. Vice President JD Vance, however, adopted a more restrained tone, stating that "this is fundamentally a regional matter." Mr Vance noted that while Washington would urge de-escalation, it would not seek to intervene directly. "It's not America's war," he said.

Several Islamic countries have also backed India's position on the war of terror, government sources said. Saudi Arabia has expressed concern over rising tensions and urged the protection of civilian lives. The UAE and Qatar called for regional calm but clearly articulated support for India's right to defend itself. Iran, while urging restraint, condemned any use of terror as a political tool and stated that attacking civilians was unjustifiable. Bangladesh, which has long advocated a zero-tolerance policy on terror, reiterated its support for India and its actions under Operation Sindoor.

Panama, currently a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, also expressed support. In a statement, its mission to the UN recognised India's right to defend against terrorism and urged a unified international effort to counter such threats.