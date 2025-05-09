Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"Rajouri Suicide Attack, Gujarat Port Fire": Pak Disinformation Campaign

As defensive manoeuvres continued out on the ground and in the air, an equally aggressive misinformation and disinformation campaign unfolded online from Pakistan.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
"Rajouri Suicide Attack, Gujarat Port Fire": Pak Disinformation Campaign
Between 10:00 pm on May 8 and 6:30 am on May 9, the PIB fact-checked at least eight viral videos.
New Delhi:

A coordinated series of military escalations along the India-Pakistan frontier Thursday evening marked one of the most intense military face-offs between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in recent years.

The engagement began around 8:30 pm on Thursday, when Pakistan initiated a wave of airstrikes targeting military installations and border areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and later parts of Gujarat and Punjab. According to the Ministry of Defence, the attacks involved conventional air-to-ground missiles, as well as the deployment of kamikaze drones, unmanned aerial systems designed for one-way missions that detonate on impact.

Pakistani Disinformation Campaign

As defensive manoeuvres continued out on the ground and in the air, an equally aggressive misinformation and disinformation campaign unfolded online from Pakistan. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit identified and debunked a series of misleading and false claims that surfaced on social media, many originating from Pakistani handles or being amplified by Indian users unaware of their inauthenticity.

Between 10:00 pm on May 8 and 6:30 am on May 9, the PIB fact-checked at least eight viral videos and posts, confirming them to be either unrelated, doctored, or entirely fabricated.

False Claim No.1: Drone Attack in Jalandhar

A widely circulated video claimed to show a drone attack in Punjab's Jalandhar. Upon verification, the video was found to depict a farm fire recorded at 7:39 pm, before any confirmed aerial activity. The Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar confirmed that the video had no connection to military action.

False Claim No.2: Destruction of an Indian Army Post

A video alleging that a Pakistani strike had destroyed an Indian Army post operated by a fictitious "20 Raj Battalion" was proven false. The Indian Army has no such unit. PIB determined the video to be staged and part of a coordinated propaganda campaign.

False Claim No.3: Missile Attack on India

An old video from the 2020 Beirut explosion was repurposed to claim that Pakistan had launched missile strikes in retaliation. The visual, widely shared on social media, was flagged as misleading.

False Claim No.4: Suicide Attack in Rajouri

Rumours about a fidayeen (suicide) attack on an Army brigade in Rajouri circulated with accompanying video footage. PIB confirmed there was no such incident and flagged the video as disinformation.

False Claim No.5: Fake Letter from Army Chief

A fabricated letter allegedly written by a fictitious Army Chief Gen. VK Narayan warning of impending conflict was circulated. PIB clarified that no such individual holds the position of Chief of Army Staff.

False Claim No.6: Ambala Airbase Attack on Amritsar

A claim suggesting that the Indian military used its Ambala Airbase to attack the city of Amritsar was categorically denied. PIB cited a Ministry of Defence press release that thoroughly refuted the claim.

False Claim No.7: Airport Entry Bans

Social media users circulated posts claiming a government-imposed entry ban on airports across India. PIB debunked the claim, clarifying that no such directive had been issued.

False Claim No.8: Attack on Hazira Port, Gujarat

A video claiming an attack on Hazira Port was found to be an old clip from July 2021, showing an oil tanker explosion unrelated to the current conflict.

The government has urged citizens to refrain from sharing unverified content, especially during high-tension scenarios.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
India Pakistan Conflict, India Pakistan News, Pakistan Fake News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com