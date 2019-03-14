India, Pak Hold 'Constructive Discussions' In First Meet On Kartarpur

The meeting was held in Attari.

In the first meeting on the Kartarpur corridor issue, officials from India and Pakistan today held discussions on setting up a corridor linking the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistani town of Kartarpur with Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

Both sides held "detailed and constructive discussions" in a "cordial environment" on various aspects of the proposed agreement, according to a joint press statement. The meeting was held in Attari.

SCL Das, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, led the Indian delegation and Dr Mohammad Faisal, DG (SA & SAARC) of Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the delegation from Pakistan.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries after the Pulwama attack on February 14. In an attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, over 40 soldiers were killed.

"Both sides held detailed and constructive discussions on various aspects and provisions of the proposed agreement and agreed to work towards expeditiously operationalizing the Kartapur Sahib Corridor," the joint statement read.

"Commitment to fulfill a dream," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted as the meeting began.

Commitment to fulfill a dream!



Talks begin between India & Pakistan to discuss and finalize the modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor, at Attari, Amritsar, that'll facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit the holy shrine of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

Respecting the sentiments of the people



Talks concluded on various aspects and provisions of the operationalisation of Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji

Joint Press Statement

The next meeting has been scheduled for April 2. Before that, however, technical experts will hold a meeting on March 19 to finalise the alignment.

