India-Pakistan Border At Suchetgarh In Jammu Closed For Civilians

The India-Pakistan border at Suchetgarh in Jammu has been closed to civilians. The Border Security Force (BSF) has halted civilian movement at the Octroi Post in Suchetgarh, days after 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam.

This came after the BSF said that the retreat ceremonies were "scaled down" at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. A fourth such drill takes place at Suchetgarh. The India International Border runs from Jammu in the north to Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat on India's west.

The steps reflected "India's serious concern over cross-border hostilities and reaffirms that peace and provocation can't coexist".

Twenty-five tourists and one local were gunned down in a terrorist attack in Baisaran valley, also known as Pahalgam's 'mini-Switzerland'.

The fallout of the attack saw relations between India and Pakistan plunge to their lowest level in years, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of supporting "cross-border terrorism" and launching a diplomatic offensive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday vowed to "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer". "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth," he said. The police have identified three terrorists.

India has suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of Attari, the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties and withdrew visas for Pakistanis.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to hold a key meeting today to discuss the future course of action on the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan.