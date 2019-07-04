India On Upward Growth Trajectory, Says Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley said Swachh Bharat Mission has been an exceptional programme

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said Indian economic growth graph was on an upward trajectory after past policy uncertainties have been replaced by certainties.

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, projected India's growth to rise to 7 per cent in the current fiscal, from five-year low of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19.

"From the highest level of economic policy uncertainty in 2011-12, India has made leap into the era of high economic policy certainty. The Graph of Indian growth story is on an upward trajectory," Mr Jaitley tweeted.

Arun Jaitley further said Swachh Bharat Mission has been an exceptional programme which has brought behavioural changes in India. "This initiative is now a peoples mission leading to Swasth and Sundar Bharat".

According to the Economic Survey, insights from behavioural economics can be strategically utilised to create an aspirational agenda for social change - from BBBP (Beti Bachao Beti Padhao) to BADLAV (Beti Aapki Dhan Lakshmi Aur Vijay Lakshmi); from Swachh Bharat to Sundar Bharat; from ''Give It Up'' for the LPG subsidy to ''Think about the Subsidy'' and from tax evasion to tax compliance.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability