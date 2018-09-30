India Offers Help To Indonesia After Earthquake, Tsunami Kill Nearly 400

On Friday, a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, killing nearly 400 people.

All India | | Updated: September 30, 2018 01:58 IST
Indonesia's national disaster agency said 384 people were killed, all in the city of Palu. (AFP)

United Nations: 

India on Saturday expressed deep sympathies to the people and government of Indonesia, and assured all help to the country hit by a tsunami triggered by a strong earthquake.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in her UN General Assembly address said the news about Indonesia has been very unfortunate. "This morning we received very unfortunate news. Indonesia has been hit by a quake and a tsunami. On behalf of India, I, from this stage, express deep sympathies to the people and government of Indonesia. I assure all help toIndonesia to combat the disasters," Ms Swaraj said in New York. 

On Friday, a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, killing more than 380 people.The country's national disaster agency put the official death toll at 384, all of them in the tsunami-struck city of Palu. The authorities have warned that the number of dead might increase
 

