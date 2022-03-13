India Moves Out Embassy To Poland After Attacks In Western Parts Of Ukraine

The Indian embassy in war-hit Ukraine has been temporarily relocated to neighbouring Poland amid "deteriorating security situation" in the country, said New Delhi today.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, incuding attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decied that the Indian Embassy in Ukriane will be temporarily relocated in Poland," said the government.

"The situation will be reassessed in the light of further development," it added.