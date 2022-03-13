Russia-Ukraine War Updates: 7 Civilians Killed Near Kyiv Amid Evacuation

"Around 1,300" Ukrainian troops have been killed in the war so far, said Ukraine's President.

A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine's foreign ministry said today. This comes after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said the mayor of Melitopol was kidnapped by Russian soldiers occupying the city.

The war, continuing for over two weeks now, saw the Western allies stepping up sanctions against Russia as the US imposed a ban on Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds, and along with the European Union, banned exports of luxury goods to Russia.

Russian forces have advanced ever closer to the capital from the north, west and northeast. Russian strikes also destroyed an airport in the town of Vasylkiv, south of the city, while troops shot at a group of women and children evacuees leaving a village near Kyiv, killing seven.

Mar 13, 2022 08:18 (IST) UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war

The United Nations will have multiple meetings this week about Russia's war in Ukraine, though it is unclear if they will lead to the adoption of an official text, diplomats said.

On Monday, the Security Council will discuss the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau is expected to speak during the session, one of the diplomatic sources told AFP Saturday.

Although this is an annual meeting, it will place special focus on the war in Ukraine and will likely see fresh calls for peace.

Mar 13, 2022 07:48 (IST) Brits to get 350 pounds a month to open homes to Ukraine refugees

Britain will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion as the government moves to deflect anger over its response to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two.

The new scheme called "Homes for Ukraine" will let refugees from the war come to Britain even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday.

Britain will pay people 350 pounds ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months.