Russia-Ukraine War Updates: 7 Civilians Killed Near Kyiv Amid Evacuation

A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine's foreign ministry said today. This comes after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said the mayor of Melitopol was kidnapped by Russian soldiers occupying the city.
The war, continuing for over two weeks now, saw the Western allies stepping up sanctions against Russia as the US imposed a ban on Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds, and along with the European Union, banned exports of luxury goods to Russia.
Russian forces have advanced ever closer to the capital from the north, west and northeast. Russian strikes also destroyed an airport in the town of Vasylkiv, south of the city, while troops shot at a group of women and children evacuees leaving a village near Kyiv, killing seven.
"Around 1,300" Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the first time he has given a count for Ukraine's forces.
Here are the Updates on Ukraine-Russia War:
Russian troops shot at a group of women and children evacuees leaving a village near Kyiv, killing seven, one of them a child, Ukraine's military intelligence service said Saturday, stating this happened on Friday.