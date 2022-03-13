Russia Inch Closer To Kyiv, Ukraine Says Fleeing Civilians Killed: 10 Facts

Ukraine says Russian troops shot at a group of women and children evacuees leaving a village near Kyiv, killing seven, one of them a child.

Around 13,000 people were evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities on Saturday, the deputy prime minister said, almost twice the number who managed to get out on Friday.

The governors of Kyiv and Donetsk regions said Russian attacks were continuing in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through humanitarian corridors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia had adopted a "fundamentally different approach" in talks to end the conflict. He said the approach was in contrast to earlier talks at which Moscow only "issued ultimatums".

Ukraine's foreign minister said his government was willing to negotiate to end the war but would not surrender or accept ultimatums.

US President Joe Biden has authorised $200 million in additional military equipment for Ukraine. Washington has already authorised $350 million of military equipment -- the largest such package in US history.

Latest satellite images showed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings throughout the southern city of Mariupol.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak says Kyiv is already effectively "under siege" as the army and volunteers prepare to defend the city, street by street.

Russian engineers have arrived to measure radiation at a Ukrainian nuclear plant, the seizure of which has sparked international alarm.