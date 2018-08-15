Independence Day 2018: 18 Of Railways' Police Get President's Medals

Those decorated include Dr S N Pandey, Inspector General, Railway Board, for distinguished service. Seventeen others were awarded for meritorious services.

All India | | Updated: August 15, 2018 04:01 IST
The Railway Protection Force is a 65,000-strong security force (File)

New Delhi: 

Eighteen officials of the Railways' police force have been awarded the President's Police Medals for meritorious and distinguished service on the eve of Independence Day.

The winners of the President's Police Medal for meritorious services include Sanjay Kumar Mishra, DIG/RPSF (Railway Protection Special Force), Nagsen Shetiba Menger, Sub-Inspector/Central Railway, Mal Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector/North Western Railway, among others.

The Railway Protection Force is a 65,000-strong security force entrusted with protecting passengers, passenger area and railway property.

