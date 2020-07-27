India Hands Over 10 Broad-Gauge Diesel Locomotives To Bangladesh

The locomotives, flagged off from Bengal's Gede Railway Station, was recieved by Bangladesh at Darshana

India on Monday handed over 10 broad-gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh, strengthening the neighbouring country's railway infrastructure.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged off the locomotives online in the presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and several dignitaries from across the border.

The locomotives, flagged off virtually from Bengal's Gede station in the Nadia district, was received by Bangladesh at the border station in Darshana.

