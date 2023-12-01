'India Gave Model Of Development To World': PM Modi's Top Quotes At COP28

For the global good, everyone's participation is important. India is the world's 17% population but in global carbon emissions, it is less than 4%. We are moving forward in achieving the nationally determined contribution (NDC) targets. Non-fossil fuel targets have been achieved nine years before the deadline. By 2070, we'll move towards net zero

India has presented a model of development to the world, striking a great balance between ecology and economy

India is on track to achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution targets

India has achieved its emission intensity targets 11 years ahead of the committed time frame

India has set targets to bring emission intensity down by 45% by 2030 and increase the share of non-fossil fuels to 50%

The vision that 'only I should be benefited' will plunge the world into darkness. The world's future is looking at us. We have to pledge that countries that are setting climate targets for themselves will have to achieve them. We have to work in unity. In the global carbon budget, we have to give developing countries more share. We have to be balanced. We have to be ambitious and energy transition should be innovative, equal, and equitable. There should be a transfer of technology

India has pushed for alternate fuels through hydrogen fuel and biofuel alliances. In Glasgow, a mission life, and lifestyle vision was put forward. Today, from this forum I announce a green credit initiative. I hope you will join this

Mother Earth is looking toward us to protect her future. We have to succeed. We have to be decisive