India, France To Sign Rs 63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale-M Jets For Indian Navy Today

The Indian Navy is poised to soar to new heights with a massive Rs 63,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets from France, expected to be signed today.

Set to dominate the skies from the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, these advanced jets will bolster India's maritime power, countering threats in the Indian Ocean.

The Rafale-M is widely considered among the most capable fighters of its class in the world and is only operated presently by the French Navy.

The agreement includes 22 single-seater Rafale-M jets and four twin-seater trainers, with deliveries starting in a few years and expected to be completed by 2031.

The Rafale-M jets will operate from INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, replacing the ageing MiG-29K fleet. The French Defence Minister who was supposed to be present will not be in India.

The deal will be signed by the Defence Secretary and members of the French firm Dassault Aviation. The aerospace firm is expected to integrate Indian missiles such as the Astra, supporting India's self-reliance goals.

The agreement also strengthens India-France strategic ties, with potential for future co-production and technology transfer.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) already operates 36 Rafale fighters.

India cleared the largest-ever defence deal for the 26 Rafale-M jets on April 9 during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new deal will raise the total number of Rafale jets in India to 62, significantly boosting the country's fleet of 4.5-generation fighter aircraft.