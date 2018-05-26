"India First, Always," Says PM Modi On 4 Years In Office PM Narendra Modi in a series if tweets, highlighted the achievement of his government in the last 4 years.

Share EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. (PTI photo) New Delhi: As the BJP-led government at the centre completes four years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said for him and his party "it is always India First".



Stressing that development over the last four years has become a "vibrant mass movement", PM Modi said, "every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!"



PM Modi in a series if tweets, highlighted the achievement of his government in the last 4 years. "Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory, 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!" Modi said in a series of tweets.



In another tweet, he thanked the people and said: "I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our government." PM Modi took oath as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.



He also tweeted a video that highlighted the policies and schemes of his government. "With the best intent and complete integrity, we have taken futuristic and people-friendly decisions that are laying the foundations of a new India. 'Saaf Niyat Sahi Vikas' (clean intention, perfect development)," PM Modi said, adding the government is gaining confidence of people.



To mark the four years of the BJP government,



On Sunday, PM Modi will travel in an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and also inaugurate India's first smart and green highway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore.



PM Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 15 central schemes across the country through audio conferencing.



In the span of four days, PM Modi's top 10 senior ministers will hold press conferences, interact with the citizens, to talk about the achievements of the Modi government in different cities.



