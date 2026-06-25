India, EU Discuss Achievements, Challenges In Advancing Human Rights

India and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday reaffirmed their shared commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights during the 12th EU-India Human Rights Dialogue held in the national capital, underscoring the growing importance of democratic values and multilateral cooperation amid evolving global challenges.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, Additional Secretary (Europe West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India.

Both sides described the discussions as meaningful, free and frank, highlighting the value of maintaining regular engagement on human rights issues.

The meeting reviewed developments since the previous dialogue held in January 2025 and provided an opportunity for India and the EU to exchange views on their respective approaches, achievements and challenges in advancing human rights. Participants also discussed regional and international developments impacting the global human rights landscape.

Recalling the landmark 16th EU-India Summit held in New Delhi in January 2026, both sides reiterated their commitment to elevating the EU-India Strategic Partnership based on shared principles of democracy, human rights, pluralism, the rule of law and a rules-based international order anchored in the United Nations.

As two of the world's largest democracies and home to nearly one-fourth of the global population, India and the EU emphasized the universality, indivisibility and interdependence of all human rights.

Discussions covered a broad spectrum of issues, including civil and political rights, social, economic and cultural rights, elimination of discrimination, migrant rights, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of expression both online and offline.

The dialogue also focused on gender equality, LGBTQI+ rights and child rights.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing trustworthy, sustainable and human-centric artificial intelligence, building on discussions held during the AI Impact Summit 2026 hosted by India.

Humanitarian assistance, disaster relief cooperation and the implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights also featured prominently in the talks. Officials explored avenues for strengthening collaboration in these areas and enhancing coordination at multilateral forums.

The EU and India stressed the importance of supporting national and international human rights institutions and safeguarding the independence and diversity of civil society organisations, journalists and other stakeholders.

While the EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment under all circumstances, India reaffirmed its longstanding position that the Right to Development should be recognized as a distinct, universal and fundamental human right.

Both sides agreed to continue engaging on human rights through bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council. They also discussed concrete avenues for future cooperation and consultations.

The dialogue concluded with both partners expressing confidence in the strength of their engagement and looking forward to the next EU-India Human Rights Dialogue scheduled for 2027.

