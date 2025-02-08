India Energy Week 2025: All You Need To Know

India Energy Week (IEW) 2025 is set to take place from February 11-14 at Yashobhoomi in Delhi. The event, backed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will bring together over 70,000 energy professionals from 120 countries. It serves as a global platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss and shape the future of energy.

Key Highlights of IEW 2025

Startup Pavilion

Indian startups will get a dedicated space to showcase their latest clean energy innovations, decarbonisation solutions, and technological advancements. This pavilion aims to promote collaboration between startups, industry giants, and investors.

US-India Business Council (USIBC) Delegation

The USIBC will lead a high-level delegation to the event, engaging in discussions on the future of India-US energy partnerships. The delegation will have key engagements with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other Indian policymakers.

Strategic Conference

The Strategic Conference will bring together over 250 thought leaders, including global CEOs, energy ministers, and industry experts. Discussions will focus on:

Collaboration: Strengthening international partnerships in energy transition.

Resilience: Enhancing energy security and adaptability to global changes.

Energy Transition: Exploring new-age solutions for sustainability and carbon reduction.

A few confirmed speakers

Industry Leaders & CEOs

Sandeep Kumar Gupta - Chairman & MD, GAIL (India) Ltd.

Raj Kumar Chowdary - Chairman & MD, MHPC Ltd.

Dr Ranjit Rath - Chairman & MD, Oil India Ltd.

R.K. Tyagi - Chairman & MD, Powergrid

Gurdeep Singh - Chairman & MD, NTPC

Vartika Shukla - Chairman & MD, Engineers India Ltd. (EIL)

Akshay Kumar Singh - MD & CEO, Petronet LNG

Arnaud Pieton - CEO, Technip Energies

Girish Saligram - President & CEO, Weatherford

Yoshinori Kanehana - Chairman, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Vishal Kapoor - CEO, EESL

Government Officials & Regulators

Dr Pallavi Jain Govil - Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH)

Gaurav Gupta, IAS - Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, Govt. of Karnataka

Praveen M Khanooja - Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IAS - MD, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL)

International Energy Experts

Dr. Sama Bilbao y Leon - Director General, World Nuclear Association

Dr James Andilile - Director General, Energy & Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA)

Mary Burce Warlick - Deputy Executive Director, International Energy Agency (IEA)

William Lin - EVP, Gas And Low Carbon Solutions, BP Group

Emeka Emembolu - VP, Technology, BP Group

Global Energy Exhibition

The IEW 2025 exhibition will feature over 700 companies, offering a platform for networking, product showcases, and business collaborations. Exhibitors will include:

Global energy giants (Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, ADNOC)

Indian industry leaders (ONGC, Reliance, Indian Oil, NTPC)

Clean energy innovators

Government and regulatory bodies

Executive Club: VIP Networking Hub

The IEW Executive Club will offer an exclusive networking space for government officials, business leaders, and investors. Features include:

Private meeting suites

VIP hospitality services

One-on-one business discussions

Cultural Gala Dinner

On February 11, IEW will host a Gala Dinner with 1,000+ invite-only guests, featuring:

Indian cultural performances

Networking opportunities

Showcase of Indian art, music, and dance

Event Schedule & Timings

February 11-13: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

February 14: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Participation & Registration