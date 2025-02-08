India Energy Week 2025: All You Need To Know

India Energy Week (IEW) 2025 is set to take place from February 11-14 at Yashobhoomi in Delhi. The event, backed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will bring together over 70,000 energy professionals from 120 countries. It serves as a global platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss and shape the future of energy.
Key Highlights of IEW 2025
Startup Pavilion
Indian startups will get a dedicated space to showcase their latest clean energy innovations, decarbonisation solutions, and technological advancements. This pavilion aims to promote collaboration between startups, industry giants, and investors.
US-India Business Council (USIBC) Delegation
The USIBC will lead a high-level delegation to the event, engaging in discussions on the future of India-US energy partnerships. The delegation will have key engagements with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other Indian policymakers.
Strategic Conference
The Strategic Conference will bring together over 250 thought leaders, including global CEOs, energy ministers, and industry experts. Discussions will focus on:
- Collaboration: Strengthening international partnerships in energy transition.
- Resilience: Enhancing energy security and adaptability to global changes.
- Energy Transition: Exploring new-age solutions for sustainability and carbon reduction.
A few confirmed speakers
Industry Leaders & CEOs
Sandeep Kumar Gupta - Chairman & MD, GAIL (India) Ltd.
- Raj Kumar Chowdary - Chairman & MD, MHPC Ltd.
- Dr Ranjit Rath - Chairman & MD, Oil India Ltd.
- R.K. Tyagi - Chairman & MD, Powergrid
- Gurdeep Singh - Chairman & MD, NTPC
- Vartika Shukla - Chairman & MD, Engineers India Ltd. (EIL)
- Akshay Kumar Singh - MD & CEO, Petronet LNG
- Arnaud Pieton - CEO, Technip Energies
- Girish Saligram - President & CEO, Weatherford
- Yoshinori Kanehana - Chairman, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Vishal Kapoor - CEO, EESL
Government Officials & Regulators
- Dr Pallavi Jain Govil - Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH)
- Gaurav Gupta, IAS - Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, Govt. of Karnataka
- Praveen M Khanooja - Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
- Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IAS - MD, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL)
International Energy Experts
- Dr. Sama Bilbao y Leon - Director General, World Nuclear Association
- Dr James Andilile - Director General, Energy & Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA)
- Mary Burce Warlick - Deputy Executive Director, International Energy Agency (IEA)
- William Lin - EVP, Gas And Low Carbon Solutions, BP Group
- Emeka Emembolu - VP, Technology, BP Group
Global Energy Exhibition
The IEW 2025 exhibition will feature over 700 companies, offering a platform for networking, product showcases, and business collaborations. Exhibitors will include:
- Global energy giants (Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, ADNOC)
- Indian industry leaders (ONGC, Reliance, Indian Oil, NTPC)
- Clean energy innovators
- Government and regulatory bodies
- Executive Club: VIP Networking Hub
The IEW Executive Club will offer an exclusive networking space for government officials, business leaders, and investors. Features include:
- Private meeting suites
- VIP hospitality services
- One-on-one business discussions
- Cultural Gala Dinner
On February 11, IEW will host a Gala Dinner with 1,000+ invite-only guests, featuring:
- Indian cultural performances
- Networking opportunities
- Showcase of Indian art, music, and dance
Event Schedule & Timings
- February 11-13: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- February 14: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Participation & Registration
- Free for trade and industry professionals
- Pre-registration is required for delegates and exhibitors
