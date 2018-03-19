India Denies Visas To Pakistanis For Ajmer Sharif Amid Row Over Diplomats

India and Pakistan have accused each other of harassing diplomats
New Delhi: With India and Pakistan ties hitting a new low over accusations of harassment of each other's diplomats, India has now denied visas to Pakistani pilgrims to travel to Ajmer Sharif.
"503 pilgrims were denied visas for Ajmer from March 19 to 29. The visit was to take place under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines and is a regular annual feature," the Pakistani government says.
However, Indian government sources say "from time to time, such visits cannot take place in view of the prevailing circumstances and absence of requisite security clearances. There have been instances in the past when such visits did not take place from both sides".