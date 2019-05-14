India Delays Levying Of Retaliatory Tariff On US Goods To June 16

India has repeatedly delayed the implementation of the new tariffs (Representational)

India delayed on Tuesday the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to June 16, according to a government statement.

The new duties were to come into force from May 16.

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminum tariffs, New Delhi announced in June last year a plan to raise the import tax on U.S. products such as almonds, walnuts and apples.

But since then, New Delhi has repeatedly delayed the implementation of the new tariffs.

