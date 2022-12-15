India Declares Candidature For UN Security Council Membership For 2028-29 Term

India's 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31. (File)

India has declared its candidature for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in New York on Thursday.

India on December 1 assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council, the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the Council during its two year tenure as elected UNSC member.

"I am glad to inform you that we have declared our candidature for our next tenure at the Security Council for 2028-29," S Jaishankar said.

India, whose 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges.

India has asserted that the Council, in its current form, does not reflect today's geo-political realities and its credibility is at risk if nations such developing powers like India do not have a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.

