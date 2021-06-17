India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: Sputnik V Jabs In 9 More Cities Now, Pilot Launch In 'Final Leg'

Covid: Vaccines provided protection in more than 95% of recipients, according to a study

The pilot launch of Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has now been extended to nine other cities. These cities are Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur and Miryalaguda.

However, people cannot register for the Russian vaccine through the CoWIN portal yet and that facility will be available only when it is commercially launched, local distribution partner Dr Reddy's said in a statement. The statement added that the pilot launch is in its final leg and necessary arrangements are being made to ensure availability of both doses.

Meanwhile, Covid vaccines provided protection in more than 95 per cent of recipients, with post-vaccination infection occurring in only 4.28 per cent of those who received the jabs, according to a study on over 31,600 vaccinated healthcare workers by a leading hospital chain.

Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday released the results of a study of healthcare workers across India conducted over four months beginning January 16 this year to May 30 and covering 31,621 healthcare workers who were either completely vaccinated or had received only a single shot of the either of the two-dose vaccines Covishield and Covaxin, according to news agency ANI.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases: