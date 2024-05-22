'India Could Be 3rd Largest Economy By 2028': US Political Scientist To NDTV

Mr Bremmer is the founder of the Eurasia Group, a risk and research consulting firm.

American political scientist and global political risk consultant, Ian Bremmer, speaking exclusively with NDTV Profit, said India has underperformed for decades despite its "incredible demographic weight" and "very strong intellectual capital".

Mr Bremmer is the founder of the Eurasia Group, a risk and research consulting firm. "The world has seen that India has underperformed for decades. India has incredible demographic weight and very strong intellectual capital... so many American CEOs come from India. Yet India, as an economy, underperformed," he said.

"We see growth picking up," he noted, projecting that India will become the fourth-largest economy in the world by next year and the third-largest by 2028. He also highlighted India's growing influence on the global stage, suggesting that the country is increasingly defining its international relationships.

"India as it becomes more powerful, is defining itself in terms of friendship with the rest of the world...as a bridge to engage in stronger and more stable relations as the leader of the Global South and even stabilising to a limited degree, the Indian relationship with China in recent days," Mr Bremmer said.

"Not only is India seen as a more positive story but India is also not perceived as a threat to the global stage. it is seen as a constructive part of the global economy that doesn't have many good stories. That is why the West is paying attention," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking with NDTV recently, stressed the importance of a robust industrial sector to support and sustain the agricultural sector.

India's ascent as a manufacturing powerhouse is evident in several sectors. The country has transitioned from being a major importer of cell phones to becoming the world's second-largest manufacturer. This transformation is best exemplified by the production of iPhones, with one out of every seven iPhones globally now manufactured in India.

"We were a cellphone importer, now we are the world's second-largest manufacturer. iPhones are being exported all over the world from here. One out of seven iPhones in the world are manufactured in India. Let me tell you about my experience with diamonds in Gujarat... Eight out of 10 diamonds in the world see an Indian's contribution in some way. The next stage is green diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and we will progress there too," PM Modi told NDTV.

Defence manufacturing is another area where India is making substantial progress. According to PM Modi, the country has initiated defence production worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, with exports reaching about Rs 21,000 crore.



