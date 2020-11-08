Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 84,62,080 COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus Cases in India: India has been recording an average of 48,000 cases in the past week.

India on Saturday recorded 50,356 new coronavirus infections and 577 deaths linked to COVID-19, showed the government data, according to which Delhi has the highest number of one-day Covid cases. The Friday case tally was the second time more than 50,000 cases were recorded in the last three days, data shows. India has been recording an average of 48,000 cases in the past week. Some 53,920 people also fought off the highly contagious disease in the last 24 hours. There are now 5,16,632 active coronavirus cases, data shows. The total number of recoveries has surged past the 78 lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 92.4 per cent. The country now has a total of 84,62,080 coronavirus cases with 1,25,562 overall Covid-linked deaths since January 30, when India reported its first COVID-19 case.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases:

Nov 08, 2020 06:41 (IST) Coronavirus News: UK PM Boris Johnson's Diwali Message On COVID-19



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the Diwali spirit of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil as he delivered a message of optimism about overcoming the coronavirus pandemic for a first-of-its-kind virtual Diwali festival this weekend. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the Diwali spirit of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil as he delivered a message of optimism about overcoming the coronavirus pandemic for a first-of-its-kind virtual Diwali festival this weekend.