Muted Eid Shopping, Celebrations In Kashmir Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

No Eid prayers were offered for the second consecutive time in major mosques and shrines of Kashmir.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Kashmir turned out to be a low-key affair on Sunday, as most of the faithful marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan by offering prayers at home in view of the lockdown.

The festival is being celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala today, while the rest of the country will celebrate Eid on Monday.

No Eid prayers were offered for the second consecutive time in major mosques and shrines of Kashmir, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

All major Mosques and shrines have put banners saying that no congregational prayers outside their premises.

People preferred to offer Eid prayers at home -- either individually or in small groups comprising family members.

"We should comply with the lockdown for our own good. It is always better to be cautious regarding such infectious diseases. Everyone should follow the rules and guidelines established by the government," a local was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

All shops and business establishments are closed on the directions of the administration and people have been advised to stay at their homes.

"For the first time, we will offer prayer & celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at home due to #COVID19 pandemic but that will not affect the festive spirit. We will pray that the country gets rid of COVID-19 at the earliest," Mr Naqvi told ANI.



Last year, Eid-ul-Azha prayers could not be offered in Kashmir as authorities had imposed strict curfew in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 and division of then Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories.

Eid marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.