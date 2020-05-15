'Good To Be Back': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Attends Office For First Time Since March

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said that she had last attended office on March 24.

"So good to be back!"

This is how Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw announced on Twitter that she has started attending office for the first time since the lockdown was announced.

Ms Shaw tweeted a picture of herself with a mask outside her office, and captioned: "My first day at the office since the March 24th - so good to be back!"

My first day at the office since the March 24th - so good to be back! pic.twitter.com/fPmeNK1HyA — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 15, 2020

The Biocon chief had last attended the office on March 24. A day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. All but essential services were shut across the country, effectively putting over a billion people indoor.

But gradually business establishments have been given permission to open their operations but with limited staff.

The entrepreneur, in an interview to news agency PTI, had said that the ongoing lockdown was "very important and absolute need of the hour".

The Biocon chairperson, commenting on the stimulus package announced by the government, had called for bold economic and regulatory reforms to boost the economy.

Ms Shaw is founder and Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited - Asia's leading Biopharmaceuticals enterprise.