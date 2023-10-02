Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's Angry Post After Trevor Noah's Bengaluru Shows Junked

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw referred to clip where Trevor Noah shared experiences about travelling in Bengaluru

Reacting to the remarks made by comedian Trevor Noah on Bengaluru in an event, Founder of Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday said that Karnataka's capital has provided enough content for future shows of Trevor Noah.

Referring to a clip that surfaced on the social media platform where Trevor Noah was sharing his experiences about travelling in Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw took to X (former Twitter) and said, "Bangalore's shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah's future shows. If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for@Jointcptraffic @BBMPCOMM @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar."



The much-awaited show by comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday night in Bengaluru was cancelled.

Mr Noah was to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday and Thursday as part of his 'Off the Record' tour. The organisers cancelled both of Noah's shows in Bengaluru scheduled for September 27 and 28. However, Noah apologised to his fans who came all the way to watch it.

He took to X and wrote, "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows."

Citing the reason for the cancellation of the show Noah said, "We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before."

He performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24 and in Mumbai on September 30.

