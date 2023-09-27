"Forced To Cancel": Trevor Noah's Bengaluru Shows Junked Over Tech Glitch

Trevor Noah kickstarted the Indian leg of his 'Off The Record' tour in Delhi on September 23.

Fans of international comedian Trevor Noah were left disappointed after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled last minute due to 'technical issues'. Several fans on social media complained that the show, which was expected to begin at 7.30 pm on September 27, began nearly 30 minutes late. The show then ended abruptly after many audience members couldn't hear anything because of ''bad acoustics.''

Mr Noah took to his X account on Wednesday evening and expressed his apologies for causing ''inconvenience and disappointment'' to his fans, and also announced that both shows at the Manpho Convention Centre scheduled for September 27 and 28 stood cancelled.

His tweet read, ''Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we've been forced to cancel both shows.

''We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before,'' he added.

Fans who had braved the Bengaluru traffic were left fuming after the show got cancelled and blamed the organizers for the mismanagement. Several people complained of parking space issues, poor air conditioning, crowded venue and narrow roads. One user wrote, ''Trevor has been Bangalored, not in a nice way though! The joke is on Silicon City.''

Another commented, ''Had got front row seats for this amazing show because I kinda knew the venue was bad and nothing would be audible at the back. My friends travelling from another part of the country to see this!! This is really sad.'' A third joked, ''Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru.''

Many also shared videos from the venue, showing how the comedian had arrived on the stage but left due to audio issues. Others simply voiced their frustration.

Trevor Noah got stuck in Bengaluru Traffic & reached his own show late. People stuck in ORR traffic for 2-3 hours unable to move, sold their tickets on IG/X. Some reached & Trevor cancelled the show cause of bad acoustics.



He's probably already writing jokes on BLR's traffic. 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZmM9L2xySu — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) September 27, 2023

This has to b the shortest performance I have ever paid and braved through Bangalore traffic to watch!

Beyond disappointed about @Trevornoah ‘s show getting canned in Bengaluru!! I only have @bookmyshow to blame for their absolutely shoddy job of organising the most basic thngs pic.twitter.com/Q6TaMz2ufv — Aanchal Bhargava (@BhargavaAanchal) September 27, 2023

Joke's on us cause it's nearly 9pm and we're stuck here, w/o #TrevorNoah or sound system or even adequate AC, with some lady who keeps telling us to wait & “enjoy your refreshments”



Clearly @BookMyShow doesn't want to commit to refunding 🎟. What a flop fr 😡😡😡#Bangalore… https://t.co/wMX3LzsEjP — Meghana Srinivas (@Meg_Srinivas) September 27, 2023

It's just not the sound system. The venue was so horrid, seating was cramped, the auditorium was hot. The crowd was whacked out. How can an event of this scale fail so miserably? As my friend eloquently put, came for comedy got tragedy ! #trevornoah in Luru https://t.co/74LU5oz6li — SimpSimplySneha (@navrangnaari) September 27, 2023

Lmao Trevor Noah had to cancel the show because the people couldn't hear him? Isn't that like one thing you need for a stand up comic? The organisers had one job. — Prakriti (@prakritipsy) September 27, 2023

The only joke from Bangalore by @Trevornoah



Trevor to the front rows..



"Hey guys,

I'll say a joke. You guys pass it on to the back, row by row. "



(He was just pissed by this time and it was a joke out of frustration) — /A\ (@ThatRedDeviL) September 27, 2023

Notably, the Emmy-winning comedian kickstarted the Indian leg of his 'Off The Record' tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on September 22. He did two more shows in Delhi on September 23, and 24.

Mr Noah was scheduled to perform live at Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28, and finally at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

Excited about the India Tour, Mr Noah previously told ANI, "After a lifetime of loving India's culture, I'm so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!”