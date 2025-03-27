Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Compares Bengaluru To Ecuador's Well-Designed Streets: "Hang Your Head In Shame"

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Thursday criticised Bengaluru's infrastructure and compared the city's streets to those in Ecuador. Sharing a video of the well-designed stone roads in San Cristobal Island, Ecuador, Ms Mazumdar-Shaw said Bengaluru City must feel ashamed. "Clean and well-designed streets in San Cristobal Island in Ecuador. Bengaluru, hang your head in shame," she wrote on X. Ms Mazumdar-Shaw also tagged the official X handle of the Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Clean and well designed streets in San Cristobal island in Ecuador. Bengaluru hang your head in shame ⁦@BBMPSWMSplComm⁩ pic.twitter.com/Aqcl11Up8a — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 26, 2025

Ms Mazumdar-Shaw's quickly sparked a flurry of reactions online, with several users agreeing with her criticism. Some users also offered different perspectives.

"Just visit Mysore, Indore. Surat, Rajkot to make the point ! Ecuador is too far," the user wrote. Responding to this, Ms Mazumdar-Shaw wrote, "Yes but the point is that even Ecuador which is a developing country is well maintained by the local municipality."

Another user pointed out, "Ecuador's GDP per capita sits closer to $7,000... I get your point though. Here's hoping civic sense and responsibility towards local governance come in the next few decades."

"Ma'am pls visit colombo.. its a 45 minute flight from Bangalore u can start walking from the airport," commented a third user. "overall ecosystem is crippled. RIght from the municipality to the people - basic civic etiquette is missing and there is no filling that empty bucket," wrote another.

"BBMP has mistakenly taken the target to make Bengaluru a Garbage City. Everywhere you turn, you will see garbage dumped," said another.

"In Bengaluru, Capitalists, in collusion with corrupt politicians & officials, have illegally encroached on lakes, waterways & public spaces. This unchecked greed is a major cause of the city's infrastructure mess-ironically, same people now sh@me Bengaluru," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Ms Mazumdar-Shaw has pointed out the infrastructure problem in the city. Previously, she called out Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not clearing trash from the streets of Bengaluru. She shared a video on X that showed a long stretch of the Outer Ring Road lined with garbage. Calling the sight ''disgusting'', the Biocon boss asked the Bengaluru civic body department to swiftly clear up the "ugly mess".