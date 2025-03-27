Video: Child Slips Through White House Fence, Internet Says He Wanted To Play With Elon Musk's Son X

A young child slipped through the fencing outside the White House on Wednesday before being spotted by Secret Service officers. The entire incident was caught on camera. It shows one of the agents carrying the child wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt across the lawn and handing him off to another officer, who then takes the kid to his parents. In a statement, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the young trespasser squeezed through the fence on the North Lawn around 6:30 pm, about an hour after President Donald Trump announced planned auto tariffs from the Oval Office.

"Just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers observed a child slip through the White House north fence. Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident," Mr Guglielmi said in a social media post.

Since being shared online, the video has amassed thousands of views and likes. Social media users were amused by the incident.

"Wow. He just wanted to play with X Musk for a minute. Playdate! Playdate! Playdate!" wrote one user. "Hahaha I enjoyed Agent 1, who is clearly not a dad yet, passing him off to Agent 2, who almost certainly is," commented another.

"That was actually a midget spy testing the defense of the secret service," jokingly wrote a third user. "wow... that is nuts! Great Job Secret Service! This kid has one heck of story for show and tell!" said another.

The 18-acre White House complex is secured by uniformed officers, special agents, mission support personnel and advanced protective systems.

According to the New York Post, this is not the first time a child slipped through the White House fencing. In 2023, a toddler squeezed through the metal fencing, also on the North lawn, and was later reunited with his parents, who were briefly questioned.

More recently, a man dressed in all black got stuck while climbing the security fencing outside the White House. The incident took place last month. A tourist filmed the man as he charged toward the fence on the South Grounds and started climbing to the top. Witnesses said they heard the man say "f*** it" before he tried to climb over. Authorities did not release the identity of the climber or share his motive for scaling the White House fence.