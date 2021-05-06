India Coronavirus Updates: India Logged Highest Single-Day Covid Deaths Wednesday

India has reported 2,26,188 deaths due to coronavirus so far (File)

India reported 3,780 Covid deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday - the highest in a day so far - pushing the total fatalities to 2,26,188. The country's Covid caseload has hit 2.06 crore with over 3.82 lakh new cases on Wednesday as the crisis continues to crush the healthcare system.

India is second only to the United States in the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

May 06, 2021 06:09 (IST) DRDO Starts Construction Of 500-Bed Covid Hospital In J&K's Budgam

Amid an acute shortage of ICU beds due to the rise in coronavirus infections in the Kashmir valley, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started the construction of a 500-bed COVID-19 hospital in the Budgam district to ramp up medical infrastructure, reported news agency ANI.



For this joint initiative, the Union Territory administration handed over the land, which was already identified for a hospital, to the DRDO for construction of a temporary COVID-19 hospital.



This hospital will have 500 oxygen beds and is likely to be completed in about 35 days, Ravinder Kumar, Additional Chief Engineer, DRDO said.



"There will be 125 fully-equipped ICU beds for Covid patients, including a 50-double room accommodation facility for doctors and paramedics staff," he added.



The hospital will cover both Budgam and Srinagar and will become a lifeline for many COVID-19 patients in need of ICU facilities.





May 06, 2021 06:06 (IST) Train Coaches Converted To Covid Isolation Wards Stationed In Ahmedabad

As coronavirus cases continue to rise and put an increasing amount of pressure on healthcare infrastructures, the Indian Railways and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have converted 19 coaches into isolation wards, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.



The wards have been set up at Sabarmati and Chandlodiya railway stations and are equipped with oxygen cylinders.



May 06, 2021 06:05 (IST) Manipur To Vaccinate Journalists On Priority As Frontline Workers

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday declared all accredited working journalist as frontline workers and said the state government will now vaccinate them against COVID-19 on priority, reported news agency ANI.



"We recognise the effort of our journalists to disseminate news and risk they are exposed to, is no less than other frontline workers. In recognition of all accredited working journalist as frontline warriors, state govt will now vaccinate all the journalists on priority," the chief minister tweeted.