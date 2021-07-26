Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logged 39,742 COVID-19 Cases, 535 Deaths Sunday

Over 43 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far (File)

India added 39,742 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours Sunday while related deaths rose by 535. The country's overall tally now stands at 3.13 crore with 4.2 lakh fatalities, according to the health ministry.

India's test positivity rate continues to decline. For the 34th straight day Sunday, it remained below 5% at 2.24%.

Over 43 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the health ministry said. Nearly 46 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, it said.

Jul 26, 2021 06:28 (IST) Coronavirus News: Goa Extends Curfew Till August 2

Goa on Sunday extended the statewide curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 till 7 am on August 2, reported news agency ANI.



"The State Level Curfew Order will be extended up to 7 am, 2nd August 2021," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet.



The curfew in Goa was first imposed on May 9 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. It has been extended multiple times since then. However, since then, the government has given various relaxations to people and businesses in the state.



