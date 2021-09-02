Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 41,965 Cases In India In 24 Hours Wednesday, 35.6% Higher Than Tuesday

New Delhi:
India recorded 41,965 Covid cases in 24 hours Wednesday, 35.6% higher than Tuesday, government data showed. The country also reported 460 Covid deaths Wednesday against Tuesday's 350 casualties.
The daily test positivity rate - the number of positive cases identified per 100 - stood at 2.61%.
A new variant of S-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, has been detected in South Africa and many other countries globally which could be more transmissible and evade protection provided by vaccines, according to a study. The new variant has more mutations than other variants of concern or variants of interest detected worldwide so far, researchers said.
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
BJP Preparing Workers For Possible Third Covid Wave: Party's Andhra Chief
BJP is preparing its workers to face the possible third wave of pandemic, said Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju, reported news agency ANI.
While addressing the media, Somu Veerraju said that BJP has been spreading awareness regarding Covid-19 precautions by distributing pamphlets through "Arogya Swayam Sevaks".
BJP is preparing its workers to face the possible third wave of pandemic, said Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju, reported news agency ANI.
While addressing the media, Somu Veerraju said that BJP has been spreading awareness regarding Covid-19 precautions by distributing pamphlets through "Arogya Swayam Sevaks".
Gujarat Woman Recovers From Covid After 4 Months Of Treatment At Hospital
A 35-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara district has recovered from Covid-19 after four months of medical treatment at a hospital, reported news agency ANI.
According to the Nodal Officer of the hospital, the woman was admitted for the past four months and is still on oxygen support at home.
A 35-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara district has recovered from Covid-19 after four months of medical treatment at a hospital, reported news agency ANI.
According to the Nodal Officer of the hospital, the woman was admitted for the past four months and is still on oxygen support at home.