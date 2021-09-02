Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 41,965 Cases In India In 24 Hours Wednesday, 35.6% Higher Than Tuesday

India's daily test positivity rate stood at 2.61% on Wednesday (File)

India recorded 41,965 Covid cases in 24 hours Wednesday, 35.6% higher than Tuesday, government data showed. The country also reported 460 Covid deaths Wednesday against Tuesday's 350 casualties.

The daily test positivity rate - the number of positive cases identified per 100 - stood at 2.61%.

A new variant of S-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, has been detected in South Africa and many other countries globally which could be more transmissible and evade protection provided by vaccines, according to a study. The new variant has more mutations than other variants of concern or variants of interest detected worldwide so far, researchers said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Sep 02, 2021 06:06 (IST) BJP Preparing Workers For Possible Third Covid Wave: Party's Andhra Chief

BJP is preparing its workers to face the possible third wave of pandemic, said Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju, reported news agency ANI.



While addressing the media, Somu Veerraju said that BJP has been spreading awareness regarding Covid-19 precautions by distributing pamphlets through "Arogya Swayam Sevaks".