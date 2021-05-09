India Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India Reports Record 4,187 COVID-19 Deaths, 4,01,078 New Cases In A Day

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30,960

A record 4,187 COVID-19 fatalities in a day took India's death count to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported during the period, pushing the tally of cases to 2,18,92,676, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

Registering a steady increase, active cases have reached 37,23,446 which comprise 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30,960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

May 09, 2021 06:09 (IST) Anti-Covid Drug Developed by DRDO Cleared For Emergency Use

A drug to treat coronavirus patients, developed by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), has been approved for emergency use by the country's top drugs controller as India battles the second wave of the pandemic that is killing thousands every day.

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water.

A DRDO lab and Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories developed the anti-Covid therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG). A DRDO lab and Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories developed the anti-Covid therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).