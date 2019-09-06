India Condoles Death Of 'True Friend' Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe from 1980 to 2017, died aged 95, the country's president announced.

India on Friday condoled the death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, hailing him as a "true friend" and "an icon of liberation".

Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe from 1980 to 2017, died aged 95, the country's president announced on Friday.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, described Robert Mugabe as a "true friend" of India and said it was with great sadness that it learned of his death.

The people and government of India convey their deepest condolences to his family and the people of Zimbabwe at this great loss, the MEA said.

"Mugabe was a true friend of India and contributed immensely to India-Zimbabwe friendship. He was an icon of liberation, and emerged as a great leader of Africa, who gave voice to African issues," it said.

"He devoted his life to the betterment of his people. In his demise, the world has lost one of the tallest leaders of our times," the statement said.

